Power cut resolved after more than 1,000 homes in South Staffordshire lost power today

The power cut was reported at around 3pm today when 1,159 Featherstone homes were affected in an incident that lasted just under an hour.

National Grid was alerted to the issue at 3.03pm, after a fault on the underground network.

Initially it estimated a resolution time of 4.30pm, but managed to fix it by 3.50pm.

A map shows the affected areas. Image: National Grid

Throughout the power cut 173 properties were restored by 3.30pm, 586 by 3.40pm, 762 by 3.45pm and finally a full restore of all the homes was completed by 3.50pm.

The firm posted continuous updates keeping residents in the loop.

A statement said: "We did have a power cut incident raised at 3.03pm this afternoon, affecting 1,159 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 3.50pm this afternoon.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this caused you."