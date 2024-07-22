Himley Hall hosts the best in food, drink and artisan craft vendors at popular farmers' market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Himley Hall Artisan Food and Farmers Market served up food, drink, craft stalls and live entertainment on Sunday.

There were stalls spread out over the gardens in Himley and the enticing smells of various foods wafted over the grounds.

Singer Maggie Page sang a variety of swing classics to keep visitors entertained.

Maggie Page sang throughout the afternoon

Neil Moore, of Black Country Fairs, was delighted with the turnout for the event.

He told the Express & Star: "We have had a lot of people in today. I have been on the gate, and reckon it has been over 1,600 people.

"Himley Hall is just a wonderful event, it has everything and now we really have got a wonderful selection of top food vendors and people know they serve quality food.

Nick Hinton from Hinton's gin, Bewdley...

The Artisan Food and Farmers Market, Himley Hal

Felix Nelson from Felix forge shows off his skills

"We are getting a bit of a following now, and it makes a big difference. We attract some of the best local food vendors around and people come to see them too, we have added the entertainment and craft element which have both also really added something to the event."