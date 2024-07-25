100 homes planned for greenbelt land as developers argue special reasons to give approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The development is set to be located on land at Boscobel Lane in Bishops Wood and would deliver 40 affordable homes with an estimated mix of 10 first homes, 10 shared ownership, and 20 social rent.

The 5.23-hectare site would also deliver a shop, public open space; a community orchard and green infrastructure. Existing trees and hedgerows will be incorporated into the proposals wherever possible.

Currently, the application - lodged with South Staffordshire Council - has four residents submitting objections to the scheme.