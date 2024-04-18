Alcohol and music licence application decision for music event delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event is due to be held on a field at the back of the Edward Marsh Centre in Kinver on Saturday, May 25.

But a premises licence application put forward by Alive Group Limited, which would allow live music to be performed and alcohol served until 10pm, was met with objections from Kinver Parish Council and district councillor Paul Harrison.

They raised concerns including potential parking issues in the village leading to emergency service access problems, noise nuisance and child safety.

But the applicants have said just two events, covering a maximum of two weekends per year, are planned, with a maximum of 2,000 people attending including staff.

They have also proposed an off-site parking area for event-goers on a field off Church Hill and provided details to the district council of planned measures to prevent public nuisance and protect children from harm.

The application was due to be considered by South Staffordshire Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee on Wednesday.

But members of the panel agreed to defer the hearing until May 16 – just nine days before the event is scheduled to take place – as the company director was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting.