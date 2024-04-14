Rugby club makes application to run outdoor events

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club has applied to South Staffordshire Council for a new licence to allow it to run events on the grounds of the club in Wall Heath for up to 3,000 people at least three times a year.

The application would allow for outdoor licensed bars and music and run between Friday and Monday.

Anyone wishing to support or appeal against the application should contact South Staffordshire Council's Licensing Team through post, phone or email by May 5.