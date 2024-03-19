'Waste of money' after pothole appears in road one week after it was resurfaced
Potholes have appeared in a road that was resurfaced just a week ago, leading to villagers blasting the work "a waste of money".
Part of the Burnhill Green Road that runs from Albrighton through Burnhill Green to Worfield was resurfaced by Staffordshire County Council earlier this month.
However, a week after the road reopened following the work, residents in the area have said the road surface is already coming away and potholes are appearing.
Terry Lipscombe, who lives in Badger, regularly uses the road to get to the M54.