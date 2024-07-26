Exclusive: Wolves name new club captain

The 30-year-old midfielder, who joined Wolves in January 2023, quickly became part of the leadership group in the dressing room.

Now, after Kilman’s £40million switch to West Ham, the Gabon international has been named the new skipper.

“The decision was made really early for me,” O’Neil exclusively told the Express & Star.

“We have some really strong leaders in the group, some excellent leaders and I’ll lean on all of them at different times.

“But Mario Lemina will be our captain this year.

“He’s at the right point in his career to take on more responsibility.

“He’s hugely respected among the group, has a good connection with a lot of different groups within the group.