Farm owners want to replace three buildings with one
The owners of Pendeford Hall Farm in Coven have applied to demolish three existing agricultural buildings and replace them with one larger structure.
By Paul Jenkins
The building at the farm, in Pendeford Hall Lane would be used to store topsoil.
It is next to a conservation area and details of the application can be viewed online at sstaffs.gov.uk/planning
Representation can be made by using the same link or by e-mailing planning@sstaffs.gov.uk