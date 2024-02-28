Trees block access to historic Crooked House site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Campaigners have previously gathered in front of the site, which now shows little evidence that the pub – which dates back to 1830 when it was converted from a farmhouse – ever existed apart from the containers with bricks from the building in.

But anyone trying to access the site today would have had problems as an exclusive Express and Star video shows two trees have fallen over the path, restricting access.

Yesterday Paul Turner from the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) campaign fielded questions about the Crooked House after South Staffordshire Council issued an enforcement notice on the owners to rebuild the pub.

The Express and Star has contacted South Staffordshire Council about the trees blocking the access road.