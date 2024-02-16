Police hunt trio of masked men after alleged theft of £2,600 of cigarettes from shop

The incident happened at a Co-op store on Market Place, Brewood, at around 7.05am on Thursday morning.

Staffordshire Police say three masked men went inside of the shop and took £2,600 worth of cigarettes from behind the counter before making off.

The force is appealing for witnesses, or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area, to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 119 of February 15.

Alternatively, to speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.