Dispersal order issued after groups of masked youths seen aiming fireworks at each other

Perton dispersal

The order, which will be in place in parts of Perton, will come into effect from 5pm on Friday, November 4 until 2.30am on Monday, November 7.

The order allows police to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Police can also return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address and anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action.

It comes after large groups of masked youths were seen aiming fireworks at one-another on Halloween night and causing distress to residents and businesses.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT), said: "This type of behaviour has a profound impact on the local community and causes alarm and distress with residents and businesses.

"The priorities and safety of our community remains at the forefront of everything we do as an LPT.

"We recently introduced similar measures to combat illegal street racing and car cruising which resulted in three arrests and more than 60 drivers being reported.

"We will continue to regularly engage with the public and implement measures like this to ensure those engaging in anti-social behaviour and disorder will be dealt with in a proportionate way.