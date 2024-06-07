Vintage steam engine going through Black Country and Staffordshire on Saturday - where to see it

The Ffestiniog Express will be making its way through Birmingham, the Black Country and Staffordshire, carrying passengers to Blaenau Ffestiniog for a summer Saturday in Snowdonia.

The train will be hauled by a Great Western Railway Castle class locomotive owned by Vintage Trains, based in Tyseley, Birmingham.

Either 1936-built 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe or 7029 Clun Castle, constructed in 1950, will be at the front.

Both locomotives were built in Swindon for hauling express trains between London, the South West, South Wales and West Midlands, before being withdrawn from service in the 1960s.

They are now owned by Vintage Trains, pulling excursion trains across the country and the regular Shakespeare Express to Stratford-upon-Avon.

The times through Birmingham, Black Country and Staffordshire are:

Dorridge - 6.55am

Widney Manor - 6.59am-7.02am

Tyseley - 7.08am

Birmingham New Street - 7.32am-7.52am

Bescot Stadium - 8.10am

Wolverhampton - 8.25am-8.34am

Penkridge - 8.45am

Stafford - 8.53am-8.55am

Crewe - 9.28am-9.31am

Progress can be followed at Real Time Trains.

The return journey will be passing through Staffordshire and the Black Country in the evening and take a different route to the northbound trip.

After Wolverhampton, the train will head through Dudley Port rather than back via Bescot.

The evening times are:

Crewe - 7.30pm-8pm

Stafford - 8.31pm-8.34pm

Rickerscote - 8.38pm-8.44pm

Penkridge - 8.50pm

Wolverhampton - 9.05pm-9.08pm

Dudley Port - 9.19pm

Birmingham New Street - 9.31pm-9.41pm

Tyseley - 9.53pm

Solihull - 9.56pm

Widney Manor - 9.58pm-10.01pm

Dorridge - 10.08pm

