Vintage steam engine going through Black Country and Staffordshire on Saturday - where to see it
Day trippers from the West Midlands will be enjoying a trip to North Wales behind a classic steam locomotive on Saturday.
The Ffestiniog Express will be making its way through Birmingham, the Black Country and Staffordshire, carrying passengers to Blaenau Ffestiniog for a summer Saturday in Snowdonia.
The train will be hauled by a Great Western Railway Castle class locomotive owned by Vintage Trains, based in Tyseley, Birmingham.
Either 1936-built 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe or 7029 Clun Castle, constructed in 1950, will be at the front.
Both locomotives were built in Swindon for hauling express trains between London, the South West, South Wales and West Midlands, before being withdrawn from service in the 1960s.
They are now owned by Vintage Trains, pulling excursion trains across the country and the regular Shakespeare Express to Stratford-upon-Avon.
The times through Birmingham, Black Country and Staffordshire are:
Dorridge - 6.55am
Widney Manor - 6.59am-7.02am
Tyseley - 7.08am
Birmingham New Street - 7.32am-7.52am
Bescot Stadium - 8.10am
Wolverhampton - 8.25am-8.34am
Penkridge - 8.45am
Stafford - 8.53am-8.55am
Crewe - 9.28am-9.31am
Progress can be followed at Real Time Trains.
The return journey will be passing through Staffordshire and the Black Country in the evening and take a different route to the northbound trip.
After Wolverhampton, the train will head through Dudley Port rather than back via Bescot.
The evening times are:
Crewe - 7.30pm-8pm
Stafford - 8.31pm-8.34pm
Rickerscote - 8.38pm-8.44pm
Penkridge - 8.50pm
Wolverhampton - 9.05pm-9.08pm
Dudley Port - 9.19pm
Birmingham New Street - 9.31pm-9.41pm
Tyseley - 9.53pm
Solihull - 9.56pm
Widney Manor - 9.58pm-10.01pm
Dorridge - 10.08pm
