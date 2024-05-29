Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenage girl died in hospital on Tuesday night as a result of the crash on Cannock Road, Penkridge, on Saturday night when a Ford Ka came off the road and hit a tree.

The girl becomes the third person to die from the crash, following the deaths of 18-year-old Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones and 17-year-old Morgan Jones at the scene. A second 17-year-old girl remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Staffordshire Police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing, whilst also saying that the girl's family were being supported by specialist officers and asked that their privacy was respected.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A teenage girl who was injured in a collision in Penkridge has sadly died from her injuries.

"The 17-year-old girl was injured following a collision on Cannock Road on Saturday 25 May.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment. Tragically, she died as a result of her injuries last night (Tuesday 28 May).

The collision has now claimed three lives

"Her family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"Two teenage boys, who also died in the collision, have been named as Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. The teenagers were travelling on the Cannock Road, Penkridge, in a Ford Ka. We were called just before midnight to reports of a collision and we arrived a short time later.

Tributes were being left at the scene of the collision

"A 17-year-old girl is still in hospital in a stable condition.

"Anyone who may have seen the collision, or the vehicle prior to the collision, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of 25 May, or message us using Live Chat on our website."

The families of Dafydd and Morgan, both from Wrexham, have paid their own tributes to "a wonderful son" in Dafydd and "a kind and caring young man" in Morgan.

Dafydd Hûw's family said today: “He was a beautiful soul, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and family member to all that knew him.

“Dafydd was the kindest loving person you could wish to meet, he had his special ways and was different to anyone else.

“Everyone loved him, the baby of the family.

“Daf would do anything for anyone, albeit moan if he had to tidy his bedroom. He loved his friends more than life itself, and disastrously, this led to his early departure from this world whilst helping a friend on this dreadful night.

“We can take solace that Dafydd would always go out of his way to help his friends.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones was described as a wonderful son

“We just want to thank his friends for all the wonderful messages and memories they have shared of him and that his short life was filled with lots of love and happiness.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time. But we thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”

Morgan’s family said: “Our loving son and grandson, Morgan, was a kind, caring and loving young man who we were so proud of. He was an outdoor person who excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping.

“He will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends.

“He was passionate about farming and had secured a place at an agricultural college. He was a very popular young man and was loved by everybody.

“You will be forever missed, Mum, Dad, Taid and Aunt.”

Morgan Jones's family described him as a kind and caring young man

Mrs Vicky Pritt-Roberts, acting head at Ellesmere College where Dafydd was a student, said: "The staff, students, parents and governors from Ellesmere College are shocked and immensely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our Year 13 student, Dafydd Craven-Jones.

"He was a well-known and well-respected member of the school community. His great enthusiasm and caring and considerate nature towards his friends made him a very special person and he will be greatly missed by all.

"We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to all of his family and friends at this saddest of times.

"Dafydd first joined Ellesmere in 2017 into Year 7. Throughout, he regularly represented the college in sports such as rugby, football and cricket. He was a keen sportsman that thrived in competitive situations. He had excellent team skills – indeed this was one of his particular qualities and always led from the front.

"As a weekly boarder, Dafydd was committed to all aspects of school life and the wider school community. In recent times, he took an active part in supporting the coaching of some of the younger pupils in the college, keen to pass on his knowledge and more importantly, generous with his time.

"He had recently travelled on the school rugby tour to Argentina and had just completed his BTEC Sports Certificate. He was very much focussed on a career in the RAF and was planning to join after the completion of his 6th Form.

"He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and knew him."