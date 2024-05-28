Families' tributes to two 'kind and caring' Welsh teenagers who died in Penkridge crash

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron; and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, both Wrexham County Borough, died after the Ford Ka they were travelling in hit a tree off Cannock Road on Saturday, May 25.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before midnight and two teenagers, the driver and the front passenger, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old girls who were also passengers in the car remain in hospital, one in critical condition.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones

Dafydd Hûw’s family said today: “He was a beautiful soul, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and family member to all that knew him.

“Dafydd was the kindest loving person you could wish to meet, he had his special ways and was different to anyone else.

“Everyone loved him, the baby of the family.

“Daf would do anything for anyone, albeit moan if he had to tidy his bedroom. He loved his friends more than life itself, and disastrously, this led to his early departure from this world whilst helping a friend on this dreadful night.

“We can take solace that Dafydd would always go out of his way to help his friends.

“We just want to thank his friends for all the wonderful messages and memories they have shared of him and that his short life was filled with lots of love and happiness.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time. But we thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”

Morgan Jones

Morgan’s family said: “Our loving son and grandson, Morgan, was a kind, caring and loving young man who we were so proud of. He was an outdoor person who excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping.

“He will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends.

“He was passionate about farming and had secured a place at an agricultural college. He was a very popular young man and was loved by everybody.

“You will be forever missed, Mum, Dad, Taid and Aunt.”

Floral tributes and a Welsh flag have been left at the scene of the crash in the days since.

Tributes at the scene of the crash

Staffordshire Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash while family liaison officers are supporting the boys' families.

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or the vehicle prior to the collision, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or message using live chat on the force website.