Appeal to find men after off-road bikes driven 'erratically' and on wrong side of road in Penkridge

The bikes were spotted being ridden erratically on Wolgarston Way just after 3.15pm on April 15.

The riders also travelled on the wrong side of the road.

Officers are searching for two men in connection to the incident who are described as white and were wearing black scarves. One of the men was also wearing a blue coat.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone who was in the area at the time or those with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting incident 393 of April 15.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.