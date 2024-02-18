Organisers of Penkridge festival looking for green light for music and alcohol licence
Organisers of a weekend summer festival in Penkridge have applied for a licence to provide alcohol and live music at the event.
By Paul Jenkins
The Penkridge Open Air summer festival will take place between Friday July 5 and Sunday July 7 at the sports and recreation centre.
The festival will feature music and live acts on all three days and is in its third year of operation.
If granted, the licence will allow for live music and the consumption of alcohol between 5pm and 11pm on the Friday, 2pm until 11pm on Saturday and noon and 6pm on Sunday.