A planning application has been submitted by Bloor Homes Ltd to South Staffordshire Council to build the homes on land east of the A449, north of Penkridge. The development will be part of the long-planned Penkridge North.

A South Staffordshire Council public notice said: "Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for primary means of vehicular access from the A449) for the delivery of up to 135 dwellings, associated access, drainage, green and blue infrastructure (including public open space, planting, landscaping, and part of a Riverside Community Park), infrastructure at Land East of A449, North of Penkridge.

"Application details can be viewed online via www.sstaffs.gov.uk/planning Representations due by February 4 can be submitted online or emailed to planning@sstaffs.gov.uk All representations will be made publicly available."