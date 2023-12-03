Fire crews work to tackle blaze at hotel

Around 30 firefighters from Penkridge, Stafford, Cannock, Stone and Rugeley stations were called to reports of a fire at Hatherton Lodge Hotel in Penkridge at around 7.06pm on Saturday night.

The hotel, which is currently being used to house asylum seekers, had been evacuated before the crews arrived and the firefighters used hose reel jets to tackle the fire, which was confirmed as out at 10.24pm.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a fire at Hatherton Lodge Hotel in Penkridge on Saturday evening at 7.06pm.

"Crews from Penkridge, Stafford, Cannock, Stone and Rugeley were dispatched to the scene, with around 30 firefighters attending.

"The crews used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which was confirmed as extinguished at 10.24pm. No casualties were reported at the scene.

"Officers have remained at the scene to continue safety checks."

Staffordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.