Penkridge motorcyclist, 59, dies after collision between car and motorbike in Featherstone

The fatal collision occurred on the New Road in Featherstone last Thursday. Photo: Google Street View.

The fatal collision between a Renault Kangoo and a Honda motorbike occurred on New Road, near HMP Brinsford, at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 6.20pm to reports of a road traffic collision on New Road in Featherstone.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, received advanced life support from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling onboard to provide continued treatment en route."

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or information which could help investigators.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man died after a collision in Featherstone.

"We were called at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to reports of a serious collision involving a Renault Kangoo and a Honda motorbike on New Road.

"Officers went to the scene, together with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.

"The motorcycle rider, a 59-year-old man from Penkridge, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, he died a few hours later at hospital. His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators."