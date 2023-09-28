Air ambulance volunteer wins prestigious award for efforts over last ten years

Tim Rowlands collected his award celebrating his achievements in the field. Pictured left to right: Ed James, Tim Rowlands, Paul Chuckle and Alison Hammond

Tim Rowlands, a volunteer from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity(MAAC) was surrounded by stars and celebrities as he accepted an award for his contributions to the charity organisation.

The ceremony, which was held last Friday at Edgbaston Cricket Grounds, was organised to celebrate the achievements of the MAAC and their contributions to the group.

Tim, who has been a volunteer with the MAAC for over 10 years and hails from Penkridge, has helped host fundraising events and charity for almost a decade, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to help the charity continue its life-saving missions.

The volunteer was ecstatic when he won the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Volunteer Award, saying that he was left speechless when his name was called out.

Tim said: "I have been a volunteer for about 10 years now, I've hosted dozens of voluntary events. I hosted Bike4Life and also the open days at the air bases, I have dedicated a lot of time to the MAAC, it really is something that I love.

"When my name was called out, I was totally in awe, just complete shock. I don't do it for the awards or the recognition, but it means a lot. I really accepted it both on behalf of what I have done, but also as part of a group of fundraisers and the volunteers that keep the MAAC running."

Time was also shocked to learn that he had been seated with a number of celebrities, including personal football idol, Wolverhampton Wanderer's Steve Bull, and legendary comedian, Paul Chuckle.

Mr Rowlands said: "I couldn't believe it, it was completely unexpected. To be sat with my football icon and also Paul Chuckle as well as a table full of celebrities, I had to pinch myself. I was in total awe, just complete shock.

"I obviously talked to Steve about football, and I talked to Paul about what he had been up to. Everyone at the table was so lovely.

"To be sat talking to these amazing people and to tell them about my experiences. It was amazing. A real pinch myself a moment. It was a fantastic night."

Also at the star-studded table was BBC's Michael Collie, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, and several other members of the MAAC.