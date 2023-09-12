Victorian police ledgers offering glimpse into Penkridge history to go under hammer

A pair of Victorian Staffordshire Police ledgers offering a glimpse into life in Penkridge at the dawn of the 20th century are set to go under the hammer.

The ledgers will go under the hammer on Thursday
The historical ledgers, which date from 1899 to 1901, include a thorough record of crimes and arrests in Penkridge at the time, with some entries relating to other areas including Cannock, Hednesford and Huntington.

Many of the accounts also refer to Lord Hatherton, who owned the Teddesley estate, alongside mentions of locations that will be familiar to those with a knowledge of the local area.

'Disorderly conduct' recorded at Cannock Workhouse in 1902
A typical page of records within one of the ledgers
An extract from the post-war diary
Hednesford also gets a mention in one of the entries
One of the misdemeanors recorded in the ledgers with a mention of Huntington
Vagrancy and begging recorded in Hednesford
The lot also includes a post-war diary, which details the daily patrol and duties of two police constables from Penkridge station.

The historical books will go under the hammer at Cuttlestones’ Autumn Antiques and Collectables Auction in Penkridge on Thursday.

MD and head auctioneer, Ben Gamble, said: "We always love it when lots with local provenance come into the sale room – and you don't get much more local than this.

"The ledgers make interesting and entertaining reading as they detail crimes, arrests and punishments at a time when Penkridge was a bustling country market town.

"We anticipate strong interest from those with an eye for local history and also collectors of policing memorabilia."

The lot is one of more than 700 set to go under the hammer at Cuttlestones’ Pinfold Lane saleroom on Thursday, with others including antique furniture, paintings, ceramics, jewellery, comic books, toys, silver and vintage vehicles.

Viewing of the items will take place on Wednesday and on the morning of the sale. The fully illustrated catalogue is available at cuttlestones.co.uk

To register for live online bidding, go to bid.cuttlestones.co.uk, the-saleroom.com or easyliveauction.com/

Isabelle Parkin

