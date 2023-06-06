Flights grounded at Staffordshire airfield in wake of crash tragedy

The airfield was silent days after a crash which killed two men

On a normal day Otherton Airfield, near Penkridge, would be full of light aircraft preparing to take off for pleasure flights to and from the area, with the site having three grass runways and being one of the most active airfields in Staffordshire.

However, on Tuesday two days after a crash involving a light aircraft which crashed and caught fire, the airfield was silent, with the front gates locked and no entry allowed to the site, apart from investigators from Air Accidents Investigation Branch and Staffordshire Police.

Two men, aged 63-years-old and 56-years-old, were pulled from the wreckage on Sunday, but it became clear that nothing could be done to save them and both were confirmed dead at the scene.

The crash happened in a remote area, with only the neighbouring Otherton Fishery on the site, a a campsite half a mile away and the M6 and Mickleover Lane running alongside the area.

There were few witnesses to the crash, but one woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had been sitting in her hut near the fishery when she heard a loud noise.

She said: "I heard a loud noise while I was inside my hut, then came out to see black smoke.

"Everyone at the fishery called the emergency services and then I got indoors because of the smoke.

"I'm a bit shook up about it as you think people are going to go up and come down safely, but it's such a busy airfield so I'm kind of not surprised that it's happened."