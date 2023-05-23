Public consultation underway for massive new village outside Penkridge

The Penkridge North Community Plan

The brand new neighbourhood will be called North Penkridge and will have 1,100 homes, a new first school, community hub, and a network of new walking and cycling routes for the village.

The development and community facilities would be set amongst extensive areas of green public open space including woodland, play areas, sports pitches and a riverside community park.

Developer St Philips and Bloor Homes are preparing to lodge a formal application but are holding a public consultation beforehand to gauge Penkridge residents views.

Local people are being asked for suggestions for the types of homes and facilities they would want in the new village.

The developers have promised 30 per cent of the homes proposed for the new neighbourhood would be affordable homes, providing "opportunities for key workers and local people on lower incomes to secure a home of their own in Penkridge."

The development is also offering the potential to provide a number of bungalows, as well as "later living accommodation for older people".

The massive development is more likely to get the green light after the South Staffordshire District Council’s draft new Local Plan includes provision for so many new houses.

Max Whitehead, Planning Director at Bloor Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with St Philips to help deliver on the aspirations of the District Council’s emerging Local Plan.

"This is an exciting opportunity to meet local housing need with a development of high quality, focussing on creating accessible green spaces and providing infrastructure to promote walking and cycling, both within the development and in the wider village community.

"We are really keen to hear from as many local people as possible to understand their aspirations for the types of homes and facilities the village would benefit from."

Rebecca Birch, Development Manager at St Philips, said “Having promoted this site through the Local Plan review process, we recognise the importance of delivering on the vision for the development of the site established by the District Council.

"However, we also want to ensure that the new neighbourhood reflects the aspirations of the community in Penkridge. We have written to local residents to invite them to partake in our consultation and would encourage as many people as possible to get in touch with ideas and suggestions."