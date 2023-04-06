Notification Settings

Police dog helps officers arrest man and woman stung in stolen car

By Eleanor LawsonPenkridgePublished:

A police dog has helped officers arrest two people after a stolen car was stung by officers in South Staffordshire.

PD Vixen ensured the two suspects stayed at the scene. Photo: Staffordshire Police.
In the early hours of Wednesday, patrolling officers from Staffordshire Police spotted a Land Rover which was travelling on the A449 in Penkridge.

The car failed to stop and was followed until it was stung on the A5 following assistance from officers in the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG).

The driver continued in the vehicle with flat tyres and ended up crashing the car on the A41. Staffordshire Police deployed Police Dog Vixen to make sure the occupants stayed in the area whilst officers searched the car.

The force found a number of suspected class A and B drugs inside, as well as an extendable baton.

The stolen car

The Land Rover was checked and came back as stolen from the Stafford area last Friday.

A 32-year-old man from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of car theft, dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon, drug driving and driving without a license.

A 26-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of car theft and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Both have since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

The arrests follow Staffordshire Police's continued commitment to tackling vehicle theft in Staffordshire called Operation Bormus.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

