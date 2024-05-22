Police issue update about major fire at Cannock delivery warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire police have 'scaled back' from the Super Smart Services parcel factory, Cley Road, that suffered a major fire earlier this month saying that although the cordons have been removed, it is not safe for anyone to go inside.

The aftermath of the huge fire at Super Smart Services, Cannock

Demolition has been planned for the site and police are still carrying out enquiries to find out more as to what happened.

Since getting the first call at around 6.15am on May 9, officers from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and Staffordshire Police have been on site.

Smoke was seen billowing from the building

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve been looking over CCTV, speaking to those who were in the area and carrying out enquiries to find out more about what happened.

"We can confirm that no suspicious circumstances have been found. We’re still going to be supporting fire investigators as they continue to establish what caused the fire.

The devastation caused by the fire at Super Smart Services, Cannock

"Officers would like to thank all of the residents and businesses who’ve engaged with emergency services at the scene over the last few weeks and came forward with information."

Flames were seen coming from Super Smart Service in Norton Canes on the morning of May 9, prompting action from fire crews.

Neighbouring businesses were evacuated while police cordoned off nearby roads as firefighters worked to scale down the flames.

The devastation caused by the fire at Super Smart Services, Cannock

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across the skies for miles as people were urged to close their windows.

Residents described waking up to the view of "big black clouds" out their windows, whilst a security guard who works near to the fire-hit warehouse described seeing the "whole building in flames".

The fire was finally extinguished the following Monday, with no one hurt.

The warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park was used as the distribution company's main office – but it still remains unclear what has happened to the deliveries which lay inside the building at the time of the fire.