Fire service provides update on Cannock blaze after parcel centre is gutted

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze at the Super Smart Service site on Cley Road at Cannock's Kingswood Lakeside business park had been fully extinguished on Monday, four days after the it started.

It was also confirmed that an investigation had begun into the cause, while planned demolition at the site was set to begin in the next few days.

A fire crew were seen reeling in the hoses which had been used to tackle the blaze on Monday, while one police van was visible on the entranceway to the site, with an officer inside to direct people away from the entrance.

Members of Staffordshire Fire Service were clearing up days after the fire

The crews had remained at the burnt out shell of the Super Smart Service site, which was clearly visible to anyone driving by up to the large DHL complex on Cley Road or further along the business park, to dampen down hotspots.

It had been a very different scene on Thursday morning as the skies above Cannock and the surrounding area were filled with thick, black smoke after the fire broke out at around 6.15am, with flames seen shooting out of the ceiling.

Ten fire engines were drafted in to tackle the huge blaze, while Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses were evacuated.

At the height of the blaze, smoke could be seen as far away as Wolverhampton and Lichfield

Two fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform from Telford Central fire station were among those sent to tackle the flames, while plumes of smoke could be seen travelling for miles, with people reporting sightings from Lichfield, Wolverhampton and even further afield.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters have started to scale back from the scene of the fire in Cannock after their operations continued over the weekend.

"We’ve been there alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police since the first call just before 6.15am on Thursday (9 May).

The fire had left the site in ruins

"Now, the fire at the industrial warehouse on Cley Road has been fully extinguished.

"Although the structure isn’t safe for anyone to go inside, we’ve used specialist equipment to scan for hotspots left over, and none have been found.

"Planned demolition at the site is expected to begin in the next few days.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation and yet to be determined."

A van from Staffordshire Police was visible on site

Super Smart Services have been contacted for a comment.