Advice given for customers after Cannock parcel centre fire as delivery questions remain

The Super Smart Service headquarters on Cley Road went up in flames at around 6.15am on Thursday, with smoke seen billowing for miles.

Fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze, which was still not fully extinguished as of 3pm on Friday.

The inferno at the Super Smart Service building on Thursday

With devastation left behind at the parcel centre, questions have been raised over what has happened to the deliveries that lay inside.

Pictures show the aftermath of the fire at the parcel centre in Cannock

Distributions solutions group, Super Smart Service, used the warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.