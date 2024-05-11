Advice given for customers after Cannock parcel centre fire as delivery questions remain
Questions remain over the impact on deliveries after a fire which tore through a Cannock parcel centre.
The Super Smart Service headquarters on Cley Road went up in flames at around 6.15am on Thursday, with smoke seen billowing for miles.
Fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze, which was still not fully extinguished as of 3pm on Friday.
With devastation left behind at the parcel centre, questions have been raised over what has happened to the deliveries that lay inside.
Distributions solutions group, Super Smart Service, used the warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.