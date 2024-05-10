Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alarm bells were raised at around 6.15am on Thursday when smoke and flames were seen coming from Super Smart Service on Cley Road, Norton Canes.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to tackle the flames, while nearby roads were cordoned off and people were urged to shut their windows.

The blaze tore through Super Smart Service in Cannock on Thursday

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across Cannock's skyline, as residents spoke of seeing "big black clouds" out of their windows.

Firefighters worked through the night and "have made progress" in containing the blaze which is now "under control", but not yet fully extinguished.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews have put measures in place to contain the fire and stop it from spreading.

Pictures show the aftermath of the blaze at Super Smart Service in Cannock

Pictures taken on Thursday show the scale of the fire at the warehouse

"We are expected to be in the area for a few days whilst we work with partners to bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.

"Although there is much less smoke in the area now, we’re still advising people nearby who think they’re affected to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution."

The devastation caused by the fire at Super Smart Services, Cannock

He added that the cause of the fire will be determined after a full investigation.

It was earlier confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze. Staffordshire Police has thanked residents and businesses in the area for their patience.

The smoke from Thursday's fire could be seen for miles around.

Terry Kingsley told the Express & Star: "The fire looked like it started about 6.14am - by 6.20am the whole building was in flames.

"I work in a building right next to the place on fire so I managed to get a good couple shots before everyone on the road was asked to evacuate."

The fire early on Thursday morning. Photo: Terry Kingsley

The blaze on Thursday morning. Photo: Terry Kingsley

One woman, who lives in Great Wyrley, first saw signs of the fire when she spotted smoke billowing outside her bedroom window at around 7.15am.

She said: "I went downstairs and said to my husband 'the sky is so funny this morning'. I opened my curtains and had a look and I could see the smoke billowing.

"I didn't see any flames or anything but then I came out to do my shopping and saw [the warehouse] was on fire."

A huge smoke plume could be seen over Cannock

The Express & Star has contacted Super Smart Service for comment.