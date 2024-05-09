'It looks really bad!': Residents describe seeing 'big black clouds' of smoke as blaze ravages Cannock warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews rushed to the blaze on Cley Road, Norton Canes, at around 6.15am on Thursday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started at Super Smart Services - a distribution warehouse "which contains a variety of different materials for delivery".

Plumes of smoke could be seen travelling for miles, with people reporting sightings from Lichfield, Wolverhampton and even further afield.

Police cordoned off nearby roads as firefighters worked to tackle the flames, as businesses were evacuated and residents were urged to close their windows.

One woman, who lives in Great Wyrley, first saw signs of the fire when she spotted smoke billowing outside her bedroom window at around 7.15am.

She said: "I went downstairs and said to my husband 'the sky is so funny this morning'. I opened my curtains and had a look and I could see the smoke billowing.

"I didn't see any flames or anything but then I came out to do my shopping and saw (the warehouse) was on fire."

Fire crews were called to the blaze at around 6.15am on Thursday

Another woman was travelling along the A5 from Lichfield to do her food shopping at a Sainsbury's store near to the Orbital Retail Park when she spotted smoke.

She said: "I didn't know what was happening but as I was driving along the A5 I realised it was something quite serious.

"The shops are empty, which is unheard of for here. It looks really bad. The smoke is travelling a good few miles."

Dan Bennett works at APC Overnight, which is located a short drive away from the scene of the fire.

He set off on his commute to work from his home in Shareshill when he spotted plumes of smoke.

The 35-year-old said he was unable to go to work due to the police cordons in place.

He said: "I work at APC and I pulled up to the roundabout and all the roads were closed.

"There are two entrances to the APC so I went down the A5 to try and get to that one and it was blocked as well.

"I came down the A460 and it was impossible not to see the smoke. I was worried it was actually APC."

Dramatic pictures show the extent of the fire

Another resident, who lives in Landywood near Great Wyrley, commented that the nearby Orbital Retail Park was quiet on Thursday morning as a result of the blaze.

The woman said: "I saw the smoke from my house when I got up about 8am. I was a bit wary as to whether to come to the shops.

"I think it has put a lot of people off. I have just been to Aldi and the girl on the till said it was so quiet because the fire is affecting the roads."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an update at around 1.45pm confirming no one had been injured in the blaze.

Smoke could be seen travelling for miles from the fire-hit warehouse

A spokesman for the service said: "Whilst we are working hard to minimise the disruption on local businesses and residents in the area, we expect road closures to be in place in the area for some time.

"Luckily, the weather is playing into our favour and excess smoke is being carried high into the air and away from residents living nearby.

"We are continuing to advise people who feel they are affected to close their windows and doors as a precaution whilst we continue to work at the scene.

"We would like to thank people in the area for their patience and understanding following a period of disruption."

The cause of the fire is set to be investigated "once safe to do so".