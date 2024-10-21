Express & Star
Police attend incident at Bescot Stadium in Walsall - trains not stopping

A police incident is underway at Bescot Stadium in Walsall this morning (Monday, October 21) - rail passengers warned no trains are stopping at station.

By Fionnuala Bourke
Published

West Midlands Police are dealing with an incident at Bescot Stadium in Walsall this morning.

Trains are not stopping at the station. Road transport has been ordered to take passengers between Tame Bridge, Bescot and Walsall.

Bescott Stadium

No details of the incident have yet been given.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you further updates as soon as we receive them.

