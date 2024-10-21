Police attend incident at Bescot Stadium in Walsall - trains not stopping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police are dealing with an incident at Bescot Stadium in Walsall this morning.

Trains are not stopping at the station. Road transport has been ordered to take passengers between Tame Bridge, Bescot and Walsall.

Bescott Stadium

No details of the incident have yet been given.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you further updates as soon as we receive them.