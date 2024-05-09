Huge plumes of smoke seen billowing over Cannock as 10 fire engines tackle 'large scale' blaze and businesses told to evacuate
Ten fire engines have been sent to tackle a 'large scale' blaze which has sent a huge plume of smoke over Cannock this morning.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate.
The incident is close to the orbital islands and some roads closures are in place.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on X, formerly Twitter: "We have a very large scale incident close to the orbital islands in Cannock.
"We have 10 fire engines in attendance supported by specialist equipment and officers.
"Some roads closures are in place.
"Firefighters are asking all residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate."
More to follow