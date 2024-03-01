Apartment plans approved for workshop site

A new two-storey building containing a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment are proposed for the site at Sycamore Green, West Chadsmoor.

The application had been called in for consideration by Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee by Councillor Sue Thornley, because of concerns about over-development of the site.

And an objector said the development would create noise disturbance, as well as blocking light and overlooking neighbouring properties.

A report to the planning committee said: “The application site relates to an irregular parcel of land at the end of Sycamore Green, a residential cul de sac.

"A 3m high fence runs along the site’s northern boundary.

“The apartment building will replace an existing single storey structure currently in use as a workshop/storage unit.

"One double and one single garage (are) proposed; these will be located to the south-west and north-east of the site with on-site parking provision for three spaces provided to the front of the garages.”

Planning committee members approved the application after visiting the site before their meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

Councillor Mike Sutherland said: “I think it is a great use of that site.

“Looking at it at the moment, if I was a near neighbour, it’s not the easiest appearance on the eye. To have a quality build on there I think will enhance the whole area.”