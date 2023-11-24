Boy found by police following concerns for safety

It had been reported to Staffordshire Police that the boy had been seen near the Hollie Industrial Estate in Cannock on Thursday afternoon, with officers from the force heading to the scene on the A5190 near Hollies Avenue.

The boy was later confirmed to have been found and taken home.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We went to an address in Cannock just after 11.30am yesterday (Thursday, November 23) following reports of safety concerns for a boy.

"The boy was later found in the Cannock area and taken home."