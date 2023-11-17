Cannock Chase Council will move forward with its plans to regenerate the town centre after councillors on the planning control committee agreed to give outline planning permission.

The scheme to create a leisure and cultural hub around the Prince of Wales Theatre and Church Street attracted £20 million of Levelling Up Fund money from Government two years ago. In all, the scheme affects land bounded by Ringway, Church Street and Market Hall Street.

The regeneration aims to deliver a mixed-use leisure and cultural hub, the refurbishment of the Prince of Wales Theatre, a new cafe, bar and restaurant premises within the theatre, business workspace and a new Northern Gateway into the town centre, and associated public realm improvements.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the development.

Deputy leader of Cannock Chase Council and portfolio holder for regeneration and high streets, Councillor Josh Newbury, said: "Securing outline planning consent is an important milestone for the Levelling Up Fund project and the regeneration of the town centre.

"We are keen to progress our ambitious plans to transform the Prince of Wales Theatre into a cutting edge leisure and culture hub, as well as opening up the town centre with a beautiful public space.

"The council can now move forward with detailed planning applications in early 2024 and more importantly, we will finally be able to reveal more about the plans to the public over the next 12 months.

"The council intends to hold a number of public engagement events in early December to showcase the project. Further details on these events will be made available shortly."