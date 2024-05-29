What you can expect at the Staffordshire County Show as showpiece event gets underway today

Starting today and running until 6pm on Thursday at the county showground, the Staffordshire County Show is an agricultural show with competitions for livestock and horses.

But it will also house more than 400 trade stands, a country pursuits area, food hall, local produce stalls, crafts, activities, displays and performances. It is expected to attract thousands of visitors during the half term week.

The main ring will have a packed programme of events over the two days, including JCB dancing diggers, an open show jumping championship, a mounted games event, a parade of vintage machinery and a grand parade of livestock.

Alongside the many attractions and stalls at the county show will be the judging of livestock and animals.

There is also plenty for children of all ages to see and do with a Punch and Judy Show, donkey rides, science displays, miniature railway rides, a children's farm and fairground attractions as well a dog show featuring over 2,000 canines.

Then of course there is the judging which will see classes from calves to rabbits, pigs and goats competing for top prizes along with more than 1,500 horses and ponies.

One of the highlights of the show is always The West Lancs Dog Display team who will be present both days performing a demonstration of agility and obedience - from the dogs, not the handlers.

There is also the opportunity to watch the farriery competition, get up close and personal with giant tortoises, handle ferrets and try your hand at walking an alpaca.

Visitors can also watch the birds of prey display, the ferret roadshow, have a go at fly casting or sit back and learn all about sheep with a dedicated show.

At the heart of the traditional county show is the livestock competitions with more than a thousand cattle, sheep, pigs and goats and over 1,500 horses and ponies.

For people looking to take a break or relax, there will be places to sit around the bandstand, with both a brass band and jazz band playing throughout the two days, while the 20-acre wood will be open for people to take a walk or have a picnic.

The event is being sponsored by Rea Valley Tractors which is celebrating 40 years in business.

Early bird tickets for the event are now sold out but admission is available on the day by cash or card at £20 for adults, £5 for children and £18 for senior citizens or the disabled, with a family ticket for two adults and three children £44.

For more information on the event, visit staffscountyshowground.co.uk/staffordshire-county-show.