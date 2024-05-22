The free event at Tamworth FC which could help you save a life

The session on May 30th, from 7pm, is being supported by TV paramedic, Kyle Raffo, who appeared in several series of Channel 4’s fly-on-the-wall documentary series, 999: On the Front Line.

Kyle will deliver the life-saving skills alongside Jamie Walton, a cardiac clinical scientist from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and local first aid training providers Ben Holroyd from BH Training Solutions and Asa Warren from AMW Consulting.

The event is being organised by Tamworth Round Table.

Kyle said: “Cardiac arrest is one of the most common causes of death I witnessed as a paramedic.

"The statistics are shocking. Less than one in 12 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of hospital survive. But those odds can be changed. Every second counts. Quick CPR and defibrillation can literally be the difference between life and death.

“I’m passionate about teaching people how to keep someone alive in those vital seconds while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. I’m happy to support the event by Tamworth Round Table and hope as many people as possible take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Kyle is also on a mission to get more bleed control kits installed in communities across the country, which allow similar life-saving first aid to be administered on the scene of traumatic bleed injuries. His business, Mere Supplies Ltd, has already installed two bleed control kits in Tamworth and he will be showing people how to use them during the free Tamworth FC session.

The training session will start at 7pm with a demonstration from Jamie, Kyle, Ben and Asa, before they lead smaller group workshops for hands-on learning. The bar will be open, and the session is expected to last around an hour.

More than 70 places are available by registering at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9JnCTAPIjkaKNq2fJuJaYVUNxtGD5Y-EyxIS-GzvxE3vHFw/viewform