Historic pumping station opens its doors to the public

The pumping station, near Eccleshall, has been in existence since 1912, when it was decided the continued growth in demand for water in North Staffordshire meant there was a need for an additional facility close to the Hatton Pumping Station which was built between 1890 and 1907.

It was the site for the historic Ashton Frost engine being started for the first time and Mill Meece is now run by an independent trust of volunteers who took over the station from Severn Trent Water Authority on May 31st 1981.

Dubbed the 'Gentle Giants,' the event on Fathers Day was one of two general interest days held each year, with a classic motorcycle event the next one, on July 21.

For full details on all events in the calendar and opening times, visit www.millmeecepumpingstation.co.uk