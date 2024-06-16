Kids rule the roost at new Cannock play centre and cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Kids Rule play centre, previously a nursery, opened around six weeks ago and has gone from strength to strength.

A new children's play centre in Cannock has opened: Pictured is owner Sharna Hann who is running the centre with her husband Jon.

Sharna Hann, with the support of her husband Jon, is building on success with a previous soft play centre in Birmingham which she set up with her sister in law.

The full time training co-ordinator with Birmingham Children's Trust has two children of her own with Jon after IVF treatment, Bobby and Charli-Rae who has just turned one.

Charli-Rae has Downs Syndrome and Sharna wanted to create an environment where all children can play together and learn whilst having fun.

Owner Sharna Hann in one of the play areas at the Kids Rule cafe.

The centre features sensory zones promoting light touch, and sound, and outdoor and indoor play areas plus a purpose built 'village' which features a hairdressers, doctors surgery, theatre and more, children can immerse themselves within the centre whilst their parents enjoy food and drink at the cafe within the centre.

Different sessions can be booked from general play to quiet ones with no music, specific ones for children with special educational needs (SEN) and even after school pyjama parties.

Sharna called the new centre a 'maternity project' after Charli-Rae was born.

Sharna Hann in pictured with daughter: Charlie-Rae Hann who has just turned one.

She said: "Charli-Rae was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome just two weeks after she was born and it kind of triggered our thought process towards opening the cafe as we realised there isn't any such facility available in the area for similar children.

"As well as that we have set the cafe and centre up to cater for general play sessions, sensory ones and for children with SEN. It is a bit of a work in progress at the moment as we look to expand it further but we are pleased with the results of the opening, it is a lovely building with bright colours and is welcoming for families and their children."

Sharna Hann at her shiny new Kids Rule Play cafe in Cannock

Kids Rule is situated at Martindale off Hawks Green Way, Heath Hayes – for more details go to www.kidsruleplaycafe.co.uk