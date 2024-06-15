'They were already queueing at the doors!: Sports bar raises a glass on reopening night
A loved pub has celebrated the reopening of its sports bar following a major refurbishment.
Staff at The Elms at Shareshill, on Church Road, Shareshill, have welcomed back their loyal customers as they reopened the doors to their sports bar following a major overhaul.
The Elm at Shareshill reopened on Friday following a near-complete redesign of its sports section.
Guests are now able to take advantage of a new pool table, media screens, new tables and extra seating, as well as a new menu that focuses on hand-made and freshly-cooked meals.
Talking about the reopening, landlady Jane Hudson said: "It's been fantastic, we are really pleased with the way everything turned out and the customers absolutely love it.