'They were already queueing at the doors!: Sports bar raises a glass on reopening night

A loved pub has celebrated the reopening of its sports bar following a major refurbishment.

By Daniel Walton
Staff at The Elms at Shareshill, on Church Road, Shareshill, have welcomed back their loyal customers as they reopened the doors to their sports bar following a major overhaul.

The Elm at Shareshill reopened on Friday following a near-complete redesign of its sports section.

Guests are now able to take advantage of a new pool table, media screens, new tables and extra seating, as well as a new menu that focuses on hand-made and freshly-cooked meals.

Talking about the reopening, landlady Jane Hudson said: "It's been fantastic, we are really pleased with the way everything turned out and the customers absolutely love it.

