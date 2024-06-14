Meet the West Midlands and Staffordshire heroes recognised in King's Birthday Honours List

Best known for presenting the ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain, Good Morning with Anne and Nick, and BBC Midlands Today, he leads the names of those from the region to be recognised and was awarded the MBE for his services to broadcasting and charity.

Nick Owen. Photo: BBC

Mr Owen, 76, from Kniver, and the Strictly Come Dancing dancer Amy Dowden, 33, from Rowley Regis, were both rewarded with MBEs and like the King have recently been treated for cancer illnesses.

Professional dancer Amy Dowden

They are among scores of extraordinary people across the region who have been honoured by King Charles in the King's second year on the throne.

Recipients from all walks of life have been recognised for going above and beyond to help others, while asking for little recognition in return.