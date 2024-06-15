New bridge installed for Dudley Metro extension - and in a very familiar colour scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hanson's Ale bridge has been put back into place following the installation of a flyover on Birmingham New Road.

Heavy-duty vehicles could be seen returning the iconic landmark to its rightful place, marking another milestone in the completion of the Metro extension.

On X, the Midlands Metro Alliance said: "In a Mmmmbop it was gone, but...

"The Hanson's Ale bridge is back, returning its iconic colours to Birmingham New Road."

The new bridge with an old familiar feel was installed to meet the needs of a modern tramway, also allowing for the provision of a cycleway between Birmingham and Wolverhampton below.

At the time, Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said: "It’s very special that the Metro team have ensured that a much-loved local landmark is returning with a modern purpose-built structure but retaining all of its previous charm.

"It is important to me that with our works, in collaboration with our partners and the local community, we always look for opportunities to honour the region’s cultural history while delivering new modern infrastructure to better connect our communities."

The bridge was seen being placed into it's regular spot overlooking the Birmingham New Road. Credit: Midlands Metro Alliance

Further works are expected to take place between 10pm on Friday, June 21, and 5am on Monday, June 24, where another weekend of activity will see the full closure of one side of the highway.

The previous bridge was removed in December 2023, having stood since 1849 when it was erected for the South Staffordshire Railway as part of a new line from Burton-upon-Trent, through Lichfield, to Dudley.