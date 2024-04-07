Appeal launched to ask for help finding missing teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Lacey, who the force said had last been seen around 3am on April 6.

The appeal by the force has asked that if anyone sees the 14-year-old from Burton upon Trent, they should contact Staffordshire Police via 101 or Live Chat on the force's website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 14-year-old Lacey from Burton upon Trent.

"She was last seen at around 3am on April 6.

"Please contact us via 101 or Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website quoting incident 0166 of 6th April."