Staffordshire PCC election: Conservative candidate re-elected but with majority slashed

Mr Adams will continue in the role, which he was first elected for in 2021, after receiving more than 73,000 votes.

Ben Adams

He took the winning spot ahead of Labour and Co-operative party candidate and Stoke-on-Trent councillor, Alastair Scott Watson, and Lib Dem candidate and Stafford councillor Alec Sandiford.

Mr Adams took home 73,500 votes (45.57 per cent), whilst Mr Watson received 70,128 votes (43.48 per cent) and Mr Sandiford clocked a total of 17,666 (10.95 per cent).

Labour candidate Alastair Watson

Despite his continued success, support for the Tory candidate dropped dramatically from the last election in 2021, when Mr Adams received 136,024 votes.

There was also a lower overall turnout of voters this time around, coming in at 19.23 per cent compared to 28.90 per cent three years ago.

Lib Dem candidate Alec Sandiford

Mr Adams has spent many years in politics, having previously served as a district councillor in Lichfield, county councillor in Tamworth as well as standing as a parliamentary candidate in Stoke-on-Trent.

He said: "I am delighted that residents have backed me again to do what I can to support Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue as they continue on their journey to becoming excellent services.

"I have a terrific working relationship with all the officers, firefighters, staff and volunteers in the two organisations. I hope they will continue to be as open and frank with me as they have so far.

"My commissioning team is lean, professional and very effective, allowing us to support thousands of victims and to work with local councils and criminal justice agencies to prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Addressing many of residents’ primary concerns requires a strong partnership between police, fire and rescue and these community safety partners.

"I intend to strengthen these relationships and deal with more issues quickly, before they become serious and require a response from the emergency services."

Mr Adams acknowledged that there had been a "considerable uncertainty" and "global instability" since the Covid pandemic but pledged to continue to support emergency services.

He added: "We have seen our health services, particularly ambulance, stretched and increases in vehicle rural and retail crime which have left communities feeling vulnerable.

"I will continue to back Staffordshire Fire and Rescue as they support the NHS, doing whatever we all can to protect the vulnerable.

"I will also be helping Staffordshire Police to get closer to the communities they serve, to engage even more closely and to keep them better informed about the work they are doing to keep them safe.

“It is a unique privilege to be an elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. The role is constantly challenging, always hard work, sometimes upsetting but very rewarding. I thank the residents of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire for putting their trust in me again. I won’t let them down."

Mr Adams will officially resume the role next week and sign an oath to both services on May 10.

