Trial date set for man accused of killing Staffordshire pensioner

Police officers found Anthony Sykes, aged 67, dead at an address, in Byron Road, in Tamworth, on August 19 last year following reports of concerns for his welfare.

Thomas Sykes, aged 40, of Burton Upon Trent, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday charged with murdering him between August 11 and 20, 2023.

Judge Michael Chambers KC adjourned the case until June 5 for a review hearing. The trial is due to be held on July 8 in Stafford.