Cannock Chase Council results in full as first wards are declared

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All seats at the authority are up for grabs after boundary lines were withdrawn.

The boundary review has led to a reduction in wards, from 15 to 12, while the number of councillors has been cut from 41 to 36. There will now be three councillors representing each ward – a change from the previous system where wards had two or three representatives.

In total 117 people have stood.

We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.

* denotes winner

Brereton and Ravenhill

Carl Boulton, Labour -

Kevin Elson, Green Party -

Paul Fisher, Labour -

Keeren Hart, Conservative -

Laura Jackson, Conservative -

Julia Kenny, Conservative -

Gerald Molineux, Independent -

John Parkes, Conservative -

Claire Wilkinson, Green Party -

David Williams, Labour -

Cannock Longford and Bridgtown

Arlette Carmichael, Green Party -

Richard Craddock, Conservative -

Eloise Cropp, Green Party -

Maureen Freeman, Labour -

Jeff Hill, Labour -

Dylan Kennedy, Green Party -

Peter Kruskonjic, Conservative -

Alan Pearson, Labour -

Paul Snape, Conservative -

Cannock Park and Old Fallow

Joshua Bancroft, Conservative -

Christopher Baptie, Green Party -

Paul Carnell, Reform UK - -

Natalie Hill, Labour -

Val Jones, Conservative -

Bill Kenny, Conservative -

Maire Smith, Green Party -

Paula Stanton, Labour -

Steve Thornley, Labour -

Chadsmoor

Melody Donnallie, Green Party -

Taylor Fostra, Green Party -

Emma Hunnyball, Green Party -

Alex Hunt, Reform UK - -

Tony Johnson, Labour -

Phil Jones, Conservative -

Gary Millward, Conservative -

Jacquie Prestwood, Labour -

Hayley Rushton, Conservative -

Sue Thornley, Labour -

Etching Hill and the Heath

Kenneth Beardmore, Green Party - 145

Stephanie Beardmore, Green Party - 158

Warren Cocker, Green Party - 127

Alan Dudson, Independent - 282

Darren Foley, Labour - 708

Dave Galaska, Labour - 607

Nicki Haywood, Labour - 650

Justin Johnson, Conservative - 765*

Nick Lyons, Conservative - 802*

Mike Sutherland, Conservative - 798*

Hawks Green with Rumer Hill

Nain Aston, Labour -

Andrea Beach, Independent -

Dale Bilbie, Labour -

Les Bullock, Labour -

Alan Dean, Reform UK - -

Adrienne Fitzgerald, Conservative -

Philippa Haden, Conservative -

Chris Harborow, Independent -

Alex Jackson, Green Party -

Paris Theodorou, Conservative -

Anna Zukowska, Green Party -

Heath Hayes and Wimblebury

Julie Aston, Labour - 721*

John Bernard, Reform UK - 349

Siena Hyde-Beardmore, Green Party - 149

Stuart Kennedy, Green Party - 136

Nathan Kirk, Conservative - 431

Sam Priest, Conservative - 494

Samantha Thompson, Conservative - 562

Diane Todd, Labour - 708*

Ian Wallace, Green Party - 123

Lisa Wilson, Labour - 737*

Hednesford Green Heath

Mark Deakin, Reform UK -

Mandy Dunnett, Labour -

Adam Green, Green Party -

Ruby Green, Green Party -

David Guy, Conservative -

Laura Harrison, Conservative -

Paul Jones, Conservative -

Fred Prestwood, Labour -

Garry Samuels, Labour -

Ron Turville -

Hednesford Hills and Rawnsley

Joshua Birch, Conservative -

Jo Elson, Green Party -

Phil Hewitt, Conservative -

Kath Hunt, Labour -

Andrea Muckley, Green Party -

Hayley Page, Green Party -

Ian Price, Labour -

Linda Whitehouse, Independent -

Kim Williams, Labour -

Tom Yaxley, Conservative -

Hednesford Pye Green

Erica Bennett, Conservative -

Liz Bishop, Green Party -

Sheila Cartwright, Labour -

Jason Harper, Labour -

Dave Ireland, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -

Pam Johnson, Labour -

Darrell Mawle, Green Party -

Rachel Rock, Labour -

Marie Taylor, Conservative -

Helen Young, Conservative -

Norton Canes

Diane Bennett, Conservative -

Tim Clapham, Conservative -

Stuart Crabtree, Green Party -

Jean Hill, Labour -

Mike Hoare, Conservative -

Linda Mawle, Green Party -

Josh Newbury, Labour -

John Preece, Labour -

Paul Wainwright, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -

Western Springs

Louis Arduino, Conservative -

Mandi Boyer, Green Party -

Daniel Foceac, Labour -

David Gaye, Labour -

George Hughes, Conservative -

Richard Jenking, Green Party -

Olivia Lyons, Conservative -

Shirley Pearson, Labour -

Ian Pyke, Green Party -