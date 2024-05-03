Cannock Chase Council results in full as first wards are declared
The first wards are being declared in the local elections at Cannock Chase District Council.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
All seats at the authority are up for grabs after boundary lines were withdrawn.
The boundary review has led to a reduction in wards, from 15 to 12, while the number of councillors has been cut from 41 to 36. There will now be three councillors representing each ward – a change from the previous system where wards had two or three representatives.
In total 117 people have stood.
We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.
* denotes winner
Brereton and Ravenhill
Carl Boulton, Labour -
Kevin Elson, Green Party -
Paul Fisher, Labour -
Keeren Hart, Conservative -
Laura Jackson, Conservative -
Julia Kenny, Conservative -
Gerald Molineux, Independent -
John Parkes, Conservative -
Claire Wilkinson, Green Party -
David Williams, Labour -
Cannock Longford and Bridgtown
Arlette Carmichael, Green Party -
Richard Craddock, Conservative -
Eloise Cropp, Green Party -
Maureen Freeman, Labour -
Jeff Hill, Labour -
Dylan Kennedy, Green Party -
Peter Kruskonjic, Conservative -
Alan Pearson, Labour -
Paul Snape, Conservative -
Cannock Park and Old Fallow
Joshua Bancroft, Conservative -
Christopher Baptie, Green Party -
Paul Carnell, Reform UK - -
Natalie Hill, Labour -
Val Jones, Conservative -
Bill Kenny, Conservative -
Maire Smith, Green Party -
Paula Stanton, Labour -
Steve Thornley, Labour -
Chadsmoor
Melody Donnallie, Green Party -
Taylor Fostra, Green Party -
Emma Hunnyball, Green Party -
Alex Hunt, Reform UK - -
Tony Johnson, Labour -
Phil Jones, Conservative -
Gary Millward, Conservative -
Jacquie Prestwood, Labour -
Hayley Rushton, Conservative -
Sue Thornley, Labour -
Etching Hill and the Heath
Kenneth Beardmore, Green Party - 145
Stephanie Beardmore, Green Party - 158
Warren Cocker, Green Party - 127
Alan Dudson, Independent - 282
Darren Foley, Labour - 708
Dave Galaska, Labour - 607
Nicki Haywood, Labour - 650
Justin Johnson, Conservative - 765*
Nick Lyons, Conservative - 802*
Mike Sutherland, Conservative - 798*
Hawks Green with Rumer Hill
Nain Aston, Labour -
Andrea Beach, Independent -
Dale Bilbie, Labour -
Les Bullock, Labour -
Alan Dean, Reform UK - -
Adrienne Fitzgerald, Conservative -
Philippa Haden, Conservative -
Chris Harborow, Independent -
Alex Jackson, Green Party -
Paris Theodorou, Conservative -
Anna Zukowska, Green Party -
Heath Hayes and Wimblebury
Julie Aston, Labour - 721*
John Bernard, Reform UK - 349
Siena Hyde-Beardmore, Green Party - 149
Stuart Kennedy, Green Party - 136
Nathan Kirk, Conservative - 431
Sam Priest, Conservative - 494
Samantha Thompson, Conservative - 562
Diane Todd, Labour - 708*
Ian Wallace, Green Party - 123
Lisa Wilson, Labour - 737*
Hednesford Green Heath
Mark Deakin, Reform UK -
Mandy Dunnett, Labour -
Adam Green, Green Party -
Ruby Green, Green Party -
David Guy, Conservative -
Laura Harrison, Conservative -
Paul Jones, Conservative -
Fred Prestwood, Labour -
Garry Samuels, Labour -
Ron Turville -
Hednesford Hills and Rawnsley
Joshua Birch, Conservative -
Jo Elson, Green Party -
Phil Hewitt, Conservative -
Kath Hunt, Labour -
Andrea Muckley, Green Party -
Hayley Page, Green Party -
Ian Price, Labour -
Linda Whitehouse, Independent -
Kim Williams, Labour -
Tom Yaxley, Conservative -
Hednesford Pye Green
Erica Bennett, Conservative -
Liz Bishop, Green Party -
Sheila Cartwright, Labour -
Jason Harper, Labour -
Dave Ireland, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -
Pam Johnson, Labour -
Darrell Mawle, Green Party -
Rachel Rock, Labour -
Marie Taylor, Conservative -
Helen Young, Conservative -
Norton Canes
Diane Bennett, Conservative -
Tim Clapham, Conservative -
Stuart Crabtree, Green Party -
Jean Hill, Labour -
Mike Hoare, Conservative -
Linda Mawle, Green Party -
Josh Newbury, Labour -
John Preece, Labour -
Paul Wainwright, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -
Western Springs
Louis Arduino, Conservative -
Mandi Boyer, Green Party -
Daniel Foceac, Labour -
David Gaye, Labour -
George Hughes, Conservative -
Richard Jenking, Green Party -
Olivia Lyons, Conservative -
Shirley Pearson, Labour -
Ian Pyke, Green Party -