Man charged with rape after incident near Stafford town centre hotel

Reports were made to police that a woman had been raped on April 21 near the Vine Hotel on Salters Street.

Abiola Raji, 31, of Marston Lane in Stafford, has been charged with rape and appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with rape following an investigation into a recent incident in Stafford.

"Abiola Raji has been charged with rape.

"It comes as part of our investigation into an incident that happened on Sunday 21 April near the Vine Hotel on Salters Street when a woman was raped.

"The 31-year-old, of Marston Lane in Stafford, appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.

"We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information as part of our enquiries.

"We’re still keen to speak to people who might have information that can help with the investigation.

"You can get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 744 of 21 April, or by messaging us using live chat on our website.

"If you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."