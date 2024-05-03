'Enough is enough': Residents to hold public meeting over 'disgusting' cemetery

A public meeting, attended by parish councillors, is to be held in the next few days.

The Wolverhampton cemetery on Bursnips Road is strewn with litter from overflowing bins and buried in uncut grass, with some elderly residents seen cutting the grass around their loved ones' gravestones with scissors.

It comes as the cemetery remains under administration, with no maintenance staff on site to keep it clean and tidy.

Essington Parish Council's central ward Councillor Sam Curtis and her husband Andy have organised the meeting.

Councillor Curtis said the subject is close to hers and many of her colleagues' hearts, as they all have loved ones who are buried there.

She said: "I brought the matter to the table at our parish council meeting last Monday, and my fellow councillors are all in support of it, and agree that something needs to be done.