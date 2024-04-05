Appeal to find man after more than £2,000 of designer glasses taken from Specsavers store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The theft took place at a Specsavers store on Upper Brooke Street, Rugeley, just before 1.45pm on February 7.

A total of 18 pairs of designer frames worth £2,382 were taken.

Staffordshire Police has released a photo of a man who officers would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone who recognises him or those with information which could aid enquiries should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 675 of February 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.