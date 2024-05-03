Sandwell Council election results in full as first wards are declared

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One third of the authority's 72 seats have been up for grabs in this year's local elections.

Going into the election Labour had 59 representatives, and were defending 18 of the 24 seats being contested. The Conservatives had eight councillors in total, alongside three independents and two non-aligned councillors.

We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.

* denotes winner

Abbey

Thomas Blewitt, Conservative - 395

Nicky Hinchliff, Labour - 2,078*

Justin Macintosh, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 126

Roderick MacRorie, Green Party - 413

Blackheath

Kerrie Carmichael, Labour - 1,180*

Mike Cooper, Reform UK - 310

Bob Dunn, Conservative - 520

Aldo Mussi, Green Party - 157

Craig Taylor, Independent - 102

Bristnall

Gemma Barnfield, Conservative - 464

Chris Clemson, Reform UK - 316

Ellen Fenton, Labour - 1,413*

Clive Heywood, Liberal Democrat - 224

Charlemont with Grove Vale

Dalel Singh Bhamra, Labour - 1,480*

Usha Rani Braich, Liberal Democrat - 59

David Fisher, Conservative - 1,243

Sam Harding, UKIP - 71

Graham Nock, Reform UK - 256

Jeremy Parker, Green Party - 135

Cradley Heath and Old Hill

Leon Barnfield, Conservative - 506

Nicholas Bradley, Liberal Democrat - 123

Paul Connor, Green Party - 211

Cammilla Mngaza, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 19

Ballie Singh, Reform UK - 267

Vicki Smith, Labour - 1,340*

Friar Park

Scott Chapman, Conservative - 626

Elizabeth Giles, Labour - 1,013*

Steve Khuttan, Reform UK - 204

Richard McVittie, Liberal Democrat - 44

Kevin Priest, Green Party - 50

Colin Rankine, Yeshua - 21

Great Barr with Yew Tree

Connor Horton, Labour - 1,507*

Adrian Jones, Conservative - 752

Shareen Khan, Green Party - 219

Mark Smith, Liberal Democrat - 262

Margaret Sutton, Reform UK - 292

Great Bridge

Pete Durnell, Reform UK -

Will Gill, Conservative -

Khurshid Haque, Labour -

Awais Qaisar, Gree

Greets Green Party - and Lyng

Gill Darby, Green Party - 295

Paul Green , Conservative - 422

Ray Nock, Reform UK - 225

Pam Randhawa, Labour - 1,926*

Hateley Heath

Jason Glover, Conservative - 439

Jackie Nock, Reform UK - 283

Martin Roebuck, Liberal Democrat - 125

Amardeep Singh, Labour - 1,713*

Langley

Gillian Coleyshaw, Conservative - 475

Caroline Owen, Labour - 1,523*

Ian Plant, Reform UK - 312

Newton

Tony Braich, Liberal Democrat - 154

Elaine Giles, Labour - 1,502*

Ravi Sangar, Conservative - 552

Geoffrey Sutton, Reform UK - 216

Hannah Valenzuela, Green Party - 181

Old Warley

Luke Cotterill, Labour - 1,412*

Hilary Grandey, Green Party - 249

Karl Leech, Reform UK - 290

Jeffrey Regha, Conservative - 619

Bob Smith, Liberal Democrat - 175

Oldbury

Richard Gingell, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 95

Mark Holdroyd, Green Party - 200

Rizwan Jalil, Labour - 1,714*

Wikas Khan, Liberal Democrat - 399

Robert Yardley, Conservative - 521

Princes End

Kelly Cranston, Conservative - 755

Gary Dale, Reform UK - 268

Joe Loudon, Green Party - 53

Archer Williams, Labour - 942*

Rowley

Saskia Ebanks, Green Party - 138

Chris Fanthom, Reform UK - 351

Sohail Iqbal, Labour - 1,080*

Laured Kalari, Independent - 265

Satpal Singh, Conservative - 471

Smethwick

Ravaldeep Bath, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -

Stephen Emms, Conservative -

Gita Joshi, Green Party -

Parbinder Kaur, Labour -

Soho and Victoria

Parminder Dhesi, Conservative -

Jeremy Rendell, Green Party -

Farut Shaeen, Labour -

Keith Wilmot, Liberal Democrat -

St Paul’s

SUK - hbir Singh Gill, Labour -

Patricia Emms, Conservative -

Tipton Green -

Aaron Emms, Conservative - 328

Richard Jeffcoat, Independent - 1,630*

Charn Singh Padda, Labour - 1,226

Tividale

Maria Crompton, Labour - 1,295*

Steve Dabbs, Reform UK - 264

Neil Griffiths, Conservative - 502

Palwinder Singh, Liberal Democrat - 125

Wednesbury North

Jayne Heathcote, Reform UK -

Peter Hughes, Labour -

Abdul Husen, Independent -

Richard Jones, Liberal Democrat -

Gareth Knox, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -

Mark Redding, Green Party -

Steve Simcox, Conservative -

Wednesbury South

Jenny Chidley, Labour -

Manjit Singh Lall, Liberal Democrat -

U’Semu Makaya, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -

Connor Marshall, Conservative -

Jack Sabharwal, Reform UK -

West Bromwich Central

Sarah Deans, Green Party -

Farzana Haq, Labour -

Daljit Kaur Nagra, Liberal Democrat -

Rafiullah Mohammadzai, Conservative -

Mohammed Rohim, Independent -

Robert White, Reform UK -