Sandwell Council election results in full as first wards are declared
The first of 24 Sandwell Council election results have been declared.
One third of the authority's 72 seats have been up for grabs in this year's local elections.
Going into the election Labour had 59 representatives, and were defending 18 of the 24 seats being contested. The Conservatives had eight councillors in total, alongside three independents and two non-aligned councillors.
We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.
* denotes winner
Abbey
Thomas Blewitt, Conservative - 395
Nicky Hinchliff, Labour - 2,078*
Justin Macintosh, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 126
Roderick MacRorie, Green Party - 413
Blackheath
Kerrie Carmichael, Labour - 1,180*
Mike Cooper, Reform UK - 310
Bob Dunn, Conservative - 520
Aldo Mussi, Green Party - 157
Craig Taylor, Independent - 102
Bristnall
Gemma Barnfield, Conservative - 464
Chris Clemson, Reform UK - 316
Ellen Fenton, Labour - 1,413*
Clive Heywood, Liberal Democrat - 224
Charlemont with Grove Vale
Dalel Singh Bhamra, Labour - 1,480*
Usha Rani Braich, Liberal Democrat - 59
David Fisher, Conservative - 1,243
Sam Harding, UKIP - 71
Graham Nock, Reform UK - 256
Jeremy Parker, Green Party - 135
Cradley Heath and Old Hill
Leon Barnfield, Conservative - 506
Nicholas Bradley, Liberal Democrat - 123
Paul Connor, Green Party - 211
Cammilla Mngaza, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 19
Ballie Singh, Reform UK - 267
Vicki Smith, Labour - 1,340*
Friar Park
Scott Chapman, Conservative - 626
Elizabeth Giles, Labour - 1,013*
Steve Khuttan, Reform UK - 204
Richard McVittie, Liberal Democrat - 44
Kevin Priest, Green Party - 50
Colin Rankine, Yeshua - 21
Great Barr with Yew Tree
Connor Horton, Labour - 1,507*
Adrian Jones, Conservative - 752
Shareen Khan, Green Party - 219
Mark Smith, Liberal Democrat - 262
Margaret Sutton, Reform UK - 292
Great Bridge
Pete Durnell, Reform UK -
Will Gill, Conservative -
Khurshid Haque, Labour -
Awais Qaisar, Green Party -
Gill Darby, Green Party - 295
Gill Darby, Green Party - 295
Paul Green , Conservative - 422
Ray Nock, Reform UK - 225
Pam Randhawa, Labour - 1,926*
Hateley Heath
Jason Glover, Conservative - 439
Jackie Nock, Reform UK - 283
Martin Roebuck, Liberal Democrat - 125
Amardeep Singh, Labour - 1,713*
Langley
Gillian Coleyshaw, Conservative - 475
Caroline Owen, Labour - 1,523*
Ian Plant, Reform UK - 312
Newton
Tony Braich, Liberal Democrat - 154
Elaine Giles, Labour - 1,502*
Ravi Sangar, Conservative - 552
Geoffrey Sutton, Reform UK - 216
Hannah Valenzuela, Green Party - 181
Old Warley
Luke Cotterill, Labour - 1,412*
Hilary Grandey, Green Party - 249
Karl Leech, Reform UK - 290
Jeffrey Regha, Conservative - 619
Bob Smith, Liberal Democrat - 175
Oldbury
Richard Gingell, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition - 95
Mark Holdroyd, Green Party - 200
Rizwan Jalil, Labour - 1,714*
Wikas Khan, Liberal Democrat - 399
Robert Yardley, Conservative - 521
Princes End
Kelly Cranston, Conservative - 755
Gary Dale, Reform UK - 268
Joe Loudon, Green Party - 53
Archer Williams, Labour - 942*
Rowley
Saskia Ebanks, Green Party - 138
Chris Fanthom, Reform UK - 351
Sohail Iqbal, Labour - 1,080*
Laured Kalari, Independent - 265
Satpal Singh, Conservative - 471
Smethwick
Ravaldeep Bath, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -
Stephen Emms, Conservative -
Gita Joshi, Green Party -
Parbinder Kaur, Labour -
Soho and Victoria
Parminder Dhesi, Conservative -
Jeremy Rendell, Green Party -
Farut Shaeen, Labour -
Keith Wilmot, Liberal Democrat -
St Paul’s
SUK - hbir Singh Gill, Labour -
Patricia Emms, Conservative -
Tipton Green -
Aaron Emms, Conservative - 328
Richard Jeffcoat, Independent - 1,630*
Charn Singh Padda, Labour - 1,226
Tividale
Maria Crompton, Labour - 1,295*
Steve Dabbs, Reform UK - 264
Neil Griffiths, Conservative - 502
Palwinder Singh, Liberal Democrat - 125
Wednesbury North
Jayne Heathcote, Reform UK -
Peter Hughes, Labour -
Abdul Husen, Independent -
Richard Jones, Liberal Democrat -
Gareth Knox, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -
Mark Redding, Green Party -
Steve Simcox, Conservative -
Wednesbury South
Jenny Chidley, Labour -
Manjit Singh Lall, Liberal Democrat -
U’Semu Makaya, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition -
Connor Marshall, Conservative -
Jack Sabharwal, Reform UK -
West Bromwich Central
Sarah Deans, Green Party -
Farzana Haq, Labour -
Daljit Kaur Nagra, Liberal Democrat -
Rafiullah Mohammadzai, Conservative -
Mohammed Rohim, Independent -
Robert White, Reform UK -