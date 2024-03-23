Nine community assets in the West Midlands get funding boost of nearly £4 million

The investment from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Community Ownership Fund will ensure the beloved establishments are protected, and that they will be around for generations to come.

The funding will maintain more community spaces for people to enjoy, helping to bolster local economies as well as contributing to the government’s wider mission to grow the economy.

Across the United Kingdom, the department has announced £33.5m today to save more than 80 projects in communities.

Projects receiving funding in the West Midlands included:

Chase Terrace Community Centre in Burntwood which has been given £180,131 to upgrade the centre so it can be used as a functional community space.

The Bridge Phase 2 Renovation Project received £399,022 to renovate the Bridge Community Centre in West Bromwich, enabling its existing services and activities to be secured for the future.

The Wrekin's Halfway House has been given £320,000 so that the centre can be in community ownership and provide a wide range of programmes including recovery groups, arts and crafts, music activities and cooking and nutrition.

Kajans Community Creative HUB in Birmingham received £588,083 to create a vibrant and accessible community creative hub. The hub prioritise the needs of senior citizens/Windrush generations, young women in transition to adulthood and young people on the autism spectrum.

Kingstone Community Society in Uttoxeter has been awarded £179,770 to replace and insulate the roof of the community pub.

Mercia Boxing Club in Tamworth received £521,000 to repair the current building so it can benefit residents, particularly children and young people.

Old Priory Centre in Leominster was awarded £835,832 to ensure a stable, long-term base for community services.

The Base in Birmingham received £409,720 to create a dynamic hub which will serve as the primary destination for youth in Sparkbrook and Balsall Heath.

The People’s Old Print Works in Birmingham was also given £477,800 to purchase the building and enable the group to continue to build on and enhance current provisions.

Jacob Young, Minister for Levelling Up, said: “We know how much these vital community assets mean to people across the country.

"They are an important lifeline for people young and old, and they’re the beating heart of our towns, cities and villages.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to protect them with a major rescue package, so we stop these great establishments closing or being lost forever and ensure that they continue to sit at the heart of our beloved communities.”

This is the third announcement of funding from the third round of the Community Ownership Fund, bringing the total spending from the pot to £103.1m with 333 projects rescued so far.